Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,562 Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,562 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $57.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $34.42 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.42.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $781,739.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 6,467 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $384,721.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,555 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.55.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

