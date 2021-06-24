Teza Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 165,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 33,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDU stock opened at $30.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.33. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.59%.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $587,946.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,702.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $246,456.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,826,206.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,884 shares of company stock worth $3,235,369 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

MDU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

