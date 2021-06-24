Teza Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Teza Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in NRG Energy by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,058,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620,823 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 284.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,489,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582,314 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 444.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,172,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,809 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NRG Energy by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,622,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,593,000 after acquiring an additional 597,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 560.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 647,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,429,000 after buying an additional 549,381 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NRG opened at $36.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.84. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $44.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 54.17%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NRG. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

