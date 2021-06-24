Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $296,000 in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,690 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 307.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $61.41 on Thursday. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.32.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.31) EPS. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

LYFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lyft from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.06.

In other Lyft news, Director David Lawee sold 203,607 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $13,269,068.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $2,094,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,605 shares of company stock valued at $28,585,049 in the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

