Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $340,000 Investment in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Hillenbrand by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

HI opened at $42.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.36. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $722.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.96%.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.