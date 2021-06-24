Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,629 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,681.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 302,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,932,000 after purchasing an additional 291,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,752,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $67.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.28. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $54.11 and a twelve month high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

