Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 134.4% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 321,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,301,000 after purchasing an additional 184,118 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 124,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after buying an additional 28,725 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 667,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,892,000 after buying an additional 223,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 44.2% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 51,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.70.

In related news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 19,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $1,268,813.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 116,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,478,193.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $4,659,206.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $59.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.00. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $66.88.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

