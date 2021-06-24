Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The Buckle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in The Buckle in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Buckle in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

BKE opened at $44.16 on Thursday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $46.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.17.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The business had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The Buckle’s quarterly revenue was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The Buckle’s payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

In other The Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $785,587.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,531,745. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $684,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,522,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,492 shares of company stock worth $2,618,300 over the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

