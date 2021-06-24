TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock Position Reduced by Eversept Partners LP

Eversept Partners LP trimmed its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 762,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 101,262 shares during the quarter. TG Therapeutics makes up approximately 2.9% of Eversept Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Eversept Partners LP owned 0.54% of TG Therapeutics worth $36,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 86.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after buying an additional 60,120 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 253,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after buying an additional 108,857 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $234,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

TG Therapeutics stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.57. 9,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,985. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $56.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 2.16.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,158.99% and a negative return on equity of 95.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

