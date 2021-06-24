The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.50.

ALL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

The Allstate stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.27. 13,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.30. The Allstate has a twelve month low of $84.97 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.85.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

In related news, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $8,473,106.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,875,107.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,111 shares of company stock worth $32,612,262 in the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,666,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,234,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,584,000 after purchasing an additional 73,281 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 11,677.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 5,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

