The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) PT Lowered to $140.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ALL. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus lifted their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut The Allstate from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.23.

Shares of ALL opened at $127.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.30. The company has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.85. The Allstate has a 12-month low of $84.97 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

In related news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 242,111 shares of company stock valued at $32,612,262. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

