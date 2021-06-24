The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. HSBC lowered The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Berkeley Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKGFY opened at $68.89 on Thursday. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.16.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

