The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of The Brink’s in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Brink’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

BCO stock opened at $77.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.22. The Brink’s has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $84.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Brink’s will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from The Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

In other The Brink’s news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $749,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

