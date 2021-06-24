The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Position Raised by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 193,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $12,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $579,476.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,457,147 shares of company stock worth $102,447,801 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $72.89 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $76.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $131.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

