The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 267,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,196 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.2% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $14,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1,264.7% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 13,216 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 34,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 19,576 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 23,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $181,560,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO remained flat at $$54.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 123,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,052,178. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.69. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $56.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $233.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,392 shares of company stock worth $13,930,959 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on KO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Argus increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

