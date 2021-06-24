The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $68.14

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $68.14 and last traded at $68.03, with a volume of 709 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.20.
Several research firms have weighed in on DSGX. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.41.
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.45.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSGX)
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
