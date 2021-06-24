The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $68.14

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $68.14 and last traded at $68.03, with a volume of 709 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.20.

Several research firms have weighed in on DSGX. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.41.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.45.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

