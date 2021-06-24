The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.600-1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Gap from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Gap from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Gap currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.53.

Shares of The Gap stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.19. 127,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,929,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.66. The Gap has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $37.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.53. The Gap had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Gap will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -48.74%.

In related news, EVP Sheila Peters sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $33,247.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $308,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 20,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $660,983.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,045 shares of company stock worth $8,552,272 over the last three months. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

