The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock Price Down 5% After Insider Selling

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) shares were down 5% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $70.30 and last traded at $70.58. Approximately 9,922 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 410,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.29.

Specifically, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total transaction of $596,995.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LOVE shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.43. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.49.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.06 million. The Lovesac had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The Lovesac’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Lovesac by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 27,935 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in The Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,060,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,950,000 after purchasing an additional 61,498 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,491,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,253,000 after purchasing an additional 27,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

