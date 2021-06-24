The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Trading 3.6% Higher

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)’s share price traded up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.78 and last traded at $47.50. 2,199 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 511,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.86.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The ODP had a positive return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The ODP declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The ODP news, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 28,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $1,149,259.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,044,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen M. Mohan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $244,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,613 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,894. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The ODP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The ODP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of The ODP by 37.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of The ODP by 2,651.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The ODP by 86,320.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

