The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $245.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) will report sales of $245.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $260.80 million and the lowest is $231.00 million. The Shyft Group posted sales of $123.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 98.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full-year sales of $882.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $875.20 million to $889.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHYF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Shyft Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $573,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,019,045.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $206,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,318.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYF. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 135.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in The Shyft Group during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in The Shyft Group during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in The Shyft Group during the first quarter valued at $108,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHYF stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.83. 134,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,470. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.70. The Shyft Group has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

