The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as high as $37.81 and last traded at $37.38, with a volume of 2046 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.13.

According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.57.

In related news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,409.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 76,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,248,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 1.02.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

