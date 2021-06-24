The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.58.

Several research firms have weighed in on SO. Barclays increased their price objective on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on The Southern from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus increased their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of SO stock opened at $61.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.44. The Southern has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $66.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Southern will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,791.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,346. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 580,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,058,000 after buying an additional 23,667 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in The Southern by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in The Southern by 11.5% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 134,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in The Southern by 33.3% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Southern by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

