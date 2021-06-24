The Swatch Group’s (SWGAY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Swatch Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Swatch Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised The Swatch Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWGAY opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The Swatch Group has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $18.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.74.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

