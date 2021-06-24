The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.450-3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.78 billion-3.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.70 billion.

Shares of TTC remained flat at $$107.33 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,288. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.83. The Toro has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $118.13.

Get The Toro alerts:

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Toro will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.33.

In other The Toro news, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total value of $80,553.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,087.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $414,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,745,587.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.