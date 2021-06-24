The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Price Up 4.2%

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)’s stock price rose 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.08 and last traded at $63.85. Approximately 166,294 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,317,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.26.
A number of brokerages recently commented on TTD. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.91.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.49.
In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 14,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.50, for a total transaction of $8,396,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,748,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,787,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,974 shares of company stock valued at $50,231,235 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in The Trade Desk by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Trade Desk by 29.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 61 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
