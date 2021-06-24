The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Price Up 4.2%

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)’s stock price rose 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.08 and last traded at $63.85. Approximately 166,294 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,317,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.26.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTD. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.91.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.49.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 14,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.50, for a total transaction of $8,396,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,748,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,787,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,974 shares of company stock valued at $50,231,235 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in The Trade Desk by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Trade Desk by 29.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 61 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

