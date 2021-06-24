The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Trading 4.2% Higher

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) traded up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.08 and last traded at $63.85. 166,294 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,317,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.26.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.91.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.16. The firm has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.49.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 14,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.50, for a total transaction of $8,396,272.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,748,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $541,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,974 shares of company stock worth $50,231,235 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. grew its position in The Trade Desk by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,782,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in The Trade Desk by 14.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in The Trade Desk by 1,792.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

