The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings of $2.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Travelers Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00. The Travelers Companies reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,300%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will report full year earnings of $11.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.70 to $12.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $12.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $13.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Travelers Companies.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. MKM Partners upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.77.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $161,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,261 shares in the company, valued at $40,292,021. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,338 shares of company stock worth $21,189,424 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palmer Knight Co increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 26.7% during the first quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 50,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 10,702 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $931,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 13.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 57,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,287,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $494,449,000 after acquiring an additional 23,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 6.0% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $148.95. 8,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,273. The Travelers Companies has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $162.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.30. The company has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

