The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED) Director Joseph Arthur Schenk Sells 20,000 Shares

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED) Director Joseph Arthur Schenk sold 20,000 shares of The Westaim stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.77, for a total value of C$55,366.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,841.52.

The Westaim stock opened at C$2.70 on Thursday. The Westaim Co. has a 12-month low of C$1.94 and a 12-month high of C$2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 33.01 and a current ratio of 33.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$386.60 million and a PE ratio of -62.79.

The Westaim (CVE:WED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$0.79 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that The Westaim Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cormark lifted their target price on The Westaim from C$3.65 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

