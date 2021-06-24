Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $278 million-295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $292.33 million.

THR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermon Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Thermon Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of THR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.94. 684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,217. Thermon Group has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $596.43 million, a PE ratio of 447.25 and a beta of 1.63.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). Thermon Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 3.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermon Group will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

