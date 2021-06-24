Thore Cash (TCH) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $62,179.00

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $32,484.98 and approximately $62,179.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

