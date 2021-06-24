Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Gap Down to $13.43

Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.43, but opened at $13.10. Tidewater shares last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 377 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Sunday, May 9th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.52. The stock has a market cap of $537.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $83.50 million for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a negative net margin of 58.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Tidewater by 3.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,104,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,025,000 after purchasing an additional 269,716 shares during the period. Moerus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tidewater by 3.4% in the first quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,730,000 after purchasing an additional 91,876 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tidewater by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,108,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,884,000 after acquiring an additional 24,661 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,653,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tidewater by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 36,662 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tidewater Company Profile (NYSE:TDW)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

