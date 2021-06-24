Tierion (TNT) Reaches One Day Volume of $48,568.00

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 24th. Tierion has a market cap of $52.14 million and approximately $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tierion has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. One Tierion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00054611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00020701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.64 or 0.00599201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000291 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00039544 BTC.

About Tierion

Tierion is a coin. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. The official website for Tierion is tierion.com . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Buying and Selling Tierion

