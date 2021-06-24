Tom Quigley Acquires 15,000 Shares of Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS) Stock

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS) insider Tom Quigley acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.42) per share, for a total transaction of £27,750 ($36,255.55).

Invesco Bond Income Plus stock opened at GBX 185.67 ($2.43) on Thursday. Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 180.41 ($2.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 197.50 ($2.58).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a GBX 2.75 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

