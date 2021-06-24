Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

TPDKY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SEB Equities downgraded Topdanmark A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

TPDKY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.00. 1,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204. Topdanmark A/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95.

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance company in Denmark. The company operates through three segments: Private, SME, and Life. It offers illness and accident, motor, workers compensation, fire and property, liability, and travel insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes primarily in the event of illness, death, and injuries.

