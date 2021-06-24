Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.36. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $24.10, with a volume of 13,888 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 140,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $199,000.

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP)

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

