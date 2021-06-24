Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.91 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will post earnings per share of $2.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.30 and the lowest is $2.64. Tractor Supply reported earnings per share of $2.90 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year earnings of $7.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $8.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tractor Supply.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on TSCO. Guggenheim increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,227. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.15. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $126.70 and a 1 year high of $200.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.