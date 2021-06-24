Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.91 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will post earnings per share of $2.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.30 and the lowest is $2.64. Tractor Supply reported earnings per share of $2.90 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year earnings of $7.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $8.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on TSCO. Guggenheim increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,227. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.15. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $126.70 and a 1 year high of $200.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.