Traders Buy High Volume of Six Flags Entertainment Put Options (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,387 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 899% compared to the average daily volume of 239 put options.

In related news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.58.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $44.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.94. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.