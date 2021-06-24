TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) will announce $1.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.27 billion. TransDigm Group reported sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year sales of $4.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TDG. Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.14.

NYSE:TDG traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $679.99. 253,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,745. The firm has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $627.66. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $405.01 and a 1-year high of $688.03.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total value of $7,709,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total transaction of $26,580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,347 shares in the company, valued at $27,475,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $48,090,825 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

