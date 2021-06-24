Trend Aggregation Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:TACE) Shares Down 0%

Trend Aggregation Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:TACE)’s share price dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.49 and last traded at $25.49. Approximately 6,730 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 2,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.59.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trend Aggregation Conservative ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trend Aggregation Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:TACE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 2.78% of Trend Aggregation Conservative ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Trend Aggregation Conservative ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Aggregation Conservative ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.