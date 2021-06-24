Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 10,630 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 67.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WSM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $85,456,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,323,000 after buying an additional 707,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,311,431,000 after buying an additional 701,706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,613,000 after buying an additional 228,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 305,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,701,000 after buying an additional 206,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $158.57. 1,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,843. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.39. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.52 and a 52 week high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total transaction of $4,427,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,703,100.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total value of $517,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,510 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,607 shares of company stock worth $16,080,792 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WSM shares. Argus increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.28.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

