Trexquant Investment LP Has $4.50 Million Stock Holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 81.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,512 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 1,912.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,020,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721,157 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,657,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in Anaplan by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,913,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,175,000 after buying an additional 799,992 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Anaplan by 27.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,326,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,149,000 after buying an additional 713,229 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Anaplan by 2,935.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 735,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,630,000 after buying an additional 711,697 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anaplan in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Anaplan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE PLAN traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.38. 5,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,531,632. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.51 and a 52-week high of $86.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of -47.29 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,767,601.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,173.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $44,712.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,534 shares in the company, valued at $234,906.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,980 shares of company stock worth $11,337,214 in the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

