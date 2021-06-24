Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 37,359 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 37,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,459,000. Albemarle makes up approximately 0.5% of Trexquant Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.5% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 50,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $77,439,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $1,899,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $2,088,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,765,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,747. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.36.

ALB traded up $1.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $165.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,404. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $72.39 and a twelve month high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. Equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.86%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

