Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Receives $152.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRRSF shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Trisura Group from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Trisura Group from $119.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$158.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:TRRSF opened at $130.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.24. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.92 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

