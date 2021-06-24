Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

TUP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE:TUP opened at $22.51 on Thursday. Tupperware Brands has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $38.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.88.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.05 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tupperware Brands will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Tupperware Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Karen M. Sheehan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,808. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricio Cuesta bought 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $39,961.35. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 147,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,962.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $291,761. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 76.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 544,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,382,000 after purchasing an additional 235,606 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth $1,055,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 9.8% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 95.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth $3,239,000. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

