U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLCA. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

In related news, Director William Jennings Kacal purchased 15,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $154,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 47,000 shares of company stock worth $489,250 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLCA. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 278.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 1,696.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLCA traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,840. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 3.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.46. U.S. Silica has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $15.38.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $234.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.60 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Silica will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.