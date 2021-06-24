UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,965 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of Kemper worth $5,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMPR. Raymond James cut their price target on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

NYSE KMPR opened at $71.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.66. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Kemper Co. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

In other Kemper news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $615,243.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,931.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.