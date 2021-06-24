UBS Group AG Decreases Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,552 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rayonier by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RYN stock opened at $34.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.13 and a beta of 0.95. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $38.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 432.00%.

In related news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 200,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $7,604,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,473 shares in the company, valued at $8,990,703.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 3,504 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $133,992.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,437.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 214,670 shares of company stock worth $8,165,384. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

