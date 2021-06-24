UBS Group AG Has $5.27 Million Stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 29.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43,240 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Athene were worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Athene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $75,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,233,703.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $111,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,366,115.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,800 shares of company stock worth $4,331,470. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Athene has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.92.

Shares of ATH stock opened at $63.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $64.51. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.68.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

