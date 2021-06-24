UBS Group AG Lowers Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,689 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 2.38% of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLN. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 338.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period.

Shares of MLN opened at $21.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.77. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06.

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

