UBS Group AG Purchases 31,552 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

UBS Group AG raised its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 31,552 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of Graphic Packaging worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6,611.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at $152,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at $186,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 27.3% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 17,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $17.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.28. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

GPK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

